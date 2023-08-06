The home is elevated to allow for humidity protection and ventilation, but also in order to protect the biodiversity of the forest floor.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
As if the views over Lake Porovesi in central Finland weren’t inspiration enough, this shingle-clad workspace is a world unto itself, providing its filmmaker owner with a "private place for appreciating cinema,
Thanks to Kabina’s clever system of interlocking joints, all you need is a rubber hammer to assemble it.