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Collection by michelle quesada

Cabins

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Three stepped levels demarcate the living space, kitchen, and bedroom.
Three stepped levels demarcate the living space, kitchen, and bedroom.
The open floor plan is designed to be flexible, with a kitchen, living area, and two sleeping areas. The cabin is sold fully furnished, with pieces that complement the Scandi-style, timber-clad interiors.
The open floor plan is designed to be flexible, with a kitchen, living area, and two sleeping areas. The cabin is sold fully furnished, with pieces that complement the Scandi-style, timber-clad interiors.
This classic 1960s A-frame cabin in New Jersey now serves as a stylish Scandinavian-inspired vacation retreat that’s available for rent.
This classic 1960s A-frame cabin in New Jersey now serves as a stylish Scandinavian-inspired vacation retreat that’s available for rent.
A rendering shows Kabinka set up as a lakeside cabin with a different timber finish and a glazed facade.
A rendering shows Kabinka set up as a lakeside cabin with a different timber finish and a glazed facade.
Questions from your contractor mean that they have taken the time to review the construction documents or drawings and scope of work.
Questions from your contractor mean that they have taken the time to review the construction documents or drawings and scope of work.