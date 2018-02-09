Three stepped levels demarcate the living space, kitchen, and bedroom.
The open floor plan is designed to be flexible, with a kitchen, living area, and two sleeping areas. The cabin is sold fully furnished, with pieces that complement the Scandi-style, timber-clad interiors.
This classic 1960s A-frame cabin in New Jersey now serves as a stylish Scandinavian-inspired vacation retreat that’s available for rent.
A rendering shows Kabinka set up as a lakeside cabin with a different timber finish and a glazed facade.
Questions from your contractor mean that they have taken the time to review the construction documents or drawings and scope of work.