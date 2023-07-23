Prefabricated and stackable, Kasita's high-density units may be a solution to America’s affordable housing crisis—with tech-enabled, high-quality design to boot.
Although the deck and steps aren't included as part of the package, The Goose by Tiny Heirloom does provide multiple options for adding additional space, including additional lofted bedrooms and skylights.
Different floor plans feature alternate ways to lay out the bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette, and living room depending on what the owner wants to emphasize—living space, cooking space, or the sleeping area.