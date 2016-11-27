"Down at the bottom of Te Waipounamu, southerlies lash the coast and the crouching mānuka trees, whipping surf into a constant roar, while calmer moments bring peace and spectacular sunsets. This is the liminal zone where architect Stacey Farrell built her getaway crib. The crib is one of around 30 dwellings in Omaui, a tiny coastal settlement set among the scrub and dunes, looking north to Oreti Beach. Having owned the section for years, Stacey and her husband Ben took time to absorb the lie of the land, camping there and climbing trees to calculate the views. Their goal was a two-bedroom home stripped back to bare essentials: low-budget, off-grid, but above all small. ‘The aim was to keep things low and work with the landscape and hunker down,’ says Stacey."