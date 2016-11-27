Cabins
The arrangement of windows in the home creates a play of light and shadow and allows the family to experience different views as they move around the space. “It’s about creating a calm, comfortable home that is still dynamic,” says architect Line Solgaard. “There are 360-degree views but you don’t see in every direction at all times—there are moments of drama throughout.”
“I’m the queen of Ikea cabinets,” laughs Jade. She commissioned custom birch-veneer plywood for the doors from L.A.’s Anderson Plywood. While she was budget-conscious in many ways, she also is willing to splurge where it counts. “Hardware is where I spend money. That’s where people touch and feel it,” she says. “It’s important to me that it feels significant.” Here, pulls and knobs come from Mockett. The countertop is a man-made resin from Arizona Tiles in La Quinta.
The group was budget-conscious when designing the kitchenette. They used Ikea cabinets with custom-built faces in a white oak, cabinet-grade veneer. Braithwaite extended the same material to the ceiling beneath the mezzanine to define the kitchen zone. As a result, “it feels like it is part of the same language,” he says. Instead of traditional plumbing, the group added a filtered water collection system to the metal roof, and opted for an incinerator toilet.
"Down at the bottom of Te Waipounamu, southerlies lash the coast and the crouching mānuka trees, whipping surf into a constant roar, while calmer moments bring peace and spectacular sunsets. This is the liminal zone where architect Stacey Farrell built her getaway crib. The crib is one of around 30 dwellings in Omaui, a tiny coastal settlement set among the scrub and dunes, looking north to Oreti Beach. Having owned the section for years, Stacey and her husband Ben took time to absorb the lie of the land, camping there and climbing trees to calculate the views. Their goal was a two-bedroom home stripped back to bare essentials: low-budget, off-grid, but above all small. ‘The aim was to keep things low and work with the landscape and hunker down,’ says Stacey."
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