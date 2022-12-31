The designer clad the interior walls and ceiling with a pale birch veneer and vinyl flooring. The living area of the tiny home displays a built-in convertible table and daybed.
The open floor plan is designed to be flexible, with a kitchen, living area, and two sleeping areas. The cabin is sold fully furnished, with pieces that complement the Scandi-style, timber-clad interiors.
The kitchen features open upper cabinets, which are a signature of the 25x25 system and also crafted from timber leftovers created during the production process. It’s a construction approach that architect Mette Fredskild employs for the way it champions zero-waste design.
The interior walls and ceiling are made from oiled oak veneer combined with rough Rotband plaster walls. The floors are oversized oak planks—“to feel the natural timber on your bare feet,” says Goda—and the furniture is also crafted primarily from oak, with graphic black metal details.
The terrace connects directly to the interior, extending the living space outside. “In the same way that the KONGA Cabin is connected to nature, the interior and exterior materials are closely related,” explains architect, Mette Fredskild.
Floor Plan of Woodlands Hideout by Further Society and Arbor and Co.
The Hideout is currently available for rent on Airbnb. “Obviously you can get off the grid and go to a more traditional cabin or camping, but to have a space that’s also designed very internationally brings it to the next level of that experience,” says Castillero.
Castillero and Reed took inspiration from Norwegian design, keeping things cozy but minimalist with OSB cladding and a monochromatic palette.
Mezzanine-level floor plan for the Brook by Small
First-level floor plan for the Brook by Small
Copper louvres punctuate the cantilevered corner window, helping to ventilate the home.
Blue-grey walls in the mezzanine-level bedroom tie to blue-grey volcanic cobblestone in the kitchen and the bathroom. Small square windows on either side of the bed provide painting-like views of the landscape.
The floor doubles a bench in the mezzanine-level office, where a steel-framed recycled hardwood desk is also a guardrail. "It's a small space, but it feels large given that it's open to the double-height living area,
Volcanic cobblestones, exposed copper pipes, and a slatted timber ceiling provide a textured and moody feeling for the bathroom, where multiple windows help to give the feeling of showering outdoors.
"The kitchen is rough and compact,
Salvaged ironbark floors in the living room step down to the adjacent kitchen and dining space, creating a built-in seating area.
Salvaged ironbark flooring, with integrated storage, marks the living area, where a double-height ceiling and a cantilevered corner window gives the feeling of being outdoors while relaxing inside.
The compact house is sheathed in cypress, glass, and copper and features an expandable roof.