Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
n
Collection by Natalie Reinbold

Cabinets

View 4 Photos
Caesarstone countertops in Organic White complement the walnut cabinetry and tile backsplashes.
Caesarstone countertops in Organic White complement the walnut cabinetry and tile backsplashes.
The couple splurged on appliances, spending <b>$TK</b> on items like a Sub-Zero fridge, a Wolfe stove, and a Bosch dishwasher: “I have the oven of my dreams,” says Steph.
$TK
The cabinetry was planned precisely so there’s enough floor space for a spare bed, in case this room needs to host a guest bed in a pinch.
The cabinetry was planned precisely so there’s enough floor space for a spare bed, in case this room needs to host a guest bed in a pinch.