Collection by Frankie Beloz

Cabinetry

Past the front door, a screen of white oak divides the foyer from the great room. The storage wall on the right includes a bench and drawers for storing shoes, a wet bar , and a closet hiding the washer and dryer on the far end. The large round mirror is from Crate & Barrel.
Generous storage is key to an uncluttered look. Drawers for shoes tuck away under the raised mezzanine floor.
Another design feature that was important to Carly—because she likes antiquing and thrifting—was to have ample built-in spaces to showcase her finds. “So, we really worked at interspersing those throughout the house and finding ways to make them proportional,” says DeBaker. “It is more fun if we have this collaborative team around and everyone is sort of willing to try new things, try new materials and play around with the different shapes, different built-ins, different design ideas.”
The kitchen island, which is from Reform, is accented with custom bar stools.
They selected panel-ready appliances from Fisher and Pico for a modern, slick look. Carlos was also adamant on opting for an induction cooktop: “I'm sorry to all the people who consider themselves home chefs, but I'm a big fan of induction. I cook quesadillas and scrambled eggs. I'm not making beef bourguignon,” says Carlos. "My friends have all these beautiful six-burner Viking stoves and it's like everything falls into the stove. Cleaning it is a nightmare. I'm all about efficiency. So I just finish cooking, spray it down, move on, and it looks great.”
A skylight in the primary bath harnesses abundant sunlight for the space and gives the feeling of being outdoors. White Caesarstone quartz counters top pale maple cabinetry, lending a serene quality.
The dining room is fronted by the dry kitchen counter, which enjoys a view of the tree at the planter and light from the skylight above.
“We chose to have a very big kitchen,” says Egelund. “I love it when people cook together.” The kitchen is by Egelund’s brand Vipp, and is a design that was developed more than 14 years ago. The couple have the same kitchen in black in their Copenhagen apartment but decided that the warm gray color was better suited to the coastal setting of the summer house.
The updated kitchen continues the white oak cabinetry and paneling from the sitting room, while new poured terrazzo floors throughout offer a durable, period-appropriate flooring solution. "I grew up in Malaysia, and a lot of the older homes have terrazzo tiles,
The previous galley-style kitchen was dark and closed off from the rest of the house. For the remodel, Sammie requested high ceilings, no upper cabinets, and U-shaped drawers. Simple white-painted upper shelves display a collection of ceramic dishes.
White quartz countertops and white oak cabinetry create a neutral background for kitchen accouterments. The idea of a phoenix rising from the ashes is a mantra that Sammie embraced throughout the renovation.
A new cantilevered stair behind a batten screen was key to a more open, light-filled interior—and it offered a consistent design element that cut through the section of the home. “The wood elements really envelope you and define the space,” says architect Ian Starling.
The cabinets double as art when closed, revealing spacious storage areas when opened.
