Cabinetry
Another design feature that was important to Carly—because she likes antiquing and thrifting—was to have ample built-in spaces to showcase her finds. “So, we really worked at interspersing those throughout the house and finding ways to make them proportional,” says DeBaker. “It is more fun if we have this collaborative team around and everyone is sort of willing to try new things, try new materials and play around with the different shapes, different built-ins, different design ideas.”
They selected panel-ready appliances from Fisher and Pico for a modern, slick look. Carlos was also adamant on opting for an induction cooktop: “I'm sorry to all the people who consider themselves home chefs, but I'm a big fan of induction. I cook quesadillas and scrambled eggs. I'm not making beef bourguignon,” says Carlos. "My friends have all these beautiful six-burner Viking stoves and it's like everything falls into the stove. Cleaning it is a nightmare. I'm all about efficiency. So I just finish cooking, spray it down, move on, and it looks great.”
“We chose to have a very big kitchen,” says Egelund. “I love it when people cook together.” The kitchen is by Egelund’s brand Vipp, and is a design that was developed more than 14 years ago. The couple have the same kitchen in black in their Copenhagen apartment but decided that the warm gray color was better suited to the coastal setting of the summer house.
