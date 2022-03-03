Another design feature that was important to Carly—because she likes antiquing and thrifting—was to have ample built-in spaces to showcase her finds. “So, we really worked at interspersing those throughout the house and finding ways to make them proportional,” says DeBaker. “It is more fun if we have this collaborative team around and everyone is sort of willing to try new things, try new materials and play around with the different shapes, different built-ins, different design ideas.”