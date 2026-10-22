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Collection by AnnPA

Cabinetry

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The kitchen’s concrete countertops complement the handcrafted cabinetry.
The kitchen’s concrete countertops complement the handcrafted cabinetry.
“The cabinetry in the kitchen and the primary bedroom is really standout work,” says Nathaniel. “We found a really great cabinet maker who did everything in character-grade oak.
“The cabinetry in the kitchen and the primary bedroom is really standout work,” says Nathaniel. “We found a really great cabinet maker who did everything in character-grade oak.
A free standing bathtub was always a key requirement, according to Neoera founder Emily Adams.
A free standing bathtub was always a key requirement, according to Neoera founder Emily Adams.
The drawers in the bespoke kitchen are crafted from solid maple with dovetail construction. The custom dividers keep everything organized and make preparing meals a pleasure.
The drawers in the bespoke kitchen are crafted from solid maple with dovetail construction. The custom dividers keep everything organized and make preparing meals a pleasure.