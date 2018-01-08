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Cabin Inspo

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Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect and Majamaja cofounder Pekka Littow designed a seaside retreat in Finland to showcase the potential of self-sustaining homes. The first cabin was built in 2020, and there are now four along the archipelago outside Helsinki. Prefabricated elements like vertical wood cladding and crisp gables allow the cabins to be dismounted with minimal impact on the landscape.
Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect Matt Wittman’s upbringing in rural Washington nurtured a respect for functional buildings that worked with their surroundings: a utilitarian perspective that would inform his Seattle-based studio’s modular home system. “While prefab houses are sometimes divorced from their context, Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,” Wittmann says. “This system has the ability to create spaces that can expand or contract for a variety of environments, whether remote, suburban, or urban.”Architect and Majamaja cofounder Pekka Littow designed a seaside retreat in Finland to showcase the potential of self-sustaining homes. The first cabin was built in 2020, and there are now four along the archipelago outside Helsinki. Prefabricated elements like vertical wood cladding and crisp gables allow the cabins to be dismounted with minimal impact on the landscape.
The bunk beds were made to be as wide as possible. Hollenbeck has three kids and two dogs.
The bunk beds were made to be as wide as possible. Hollenbeck has three kids and two dogs.
The combination of BluDot furnishings and vintage pieces created a modern, high end feel without feeling cold or pretentious. The living room space is centered around a ____ table from __ and bordered by an expansive white stone mantel from the original build.
The combination of BluDot furnishings and vintage pieces created a modern, high end feel without feeling cold or pretentious. The living room space is centered around a ____ table from __ and bordered by an expansive white stone mantel from the original build.
One of a kind pieces like a vintage wood bird sculpture sourced from TheCollectist and several vintage ceramic pieces sourced from Pop Up Home and Den in Los Angeles mingle with a network of bluetooth speakers making music available everywhere in the home.
One of a kind pieces like a vintage wood bird sculpture sourced from TheCollectist and several vintage ceramic pieces sourced from Pop Up Home and Den in Los Angeles mingle with a network of bluetooth speakers making music available everywhere in the home.
Two George Nelson Bubble Pendants, from Herman Miller, drift above an overstuffed couch from BluDot draped in an assortment of italian wool heritage throws invite guests to snuggle up for a movie night.
Two George Nelson Bubble Pendants, from Herman Miller, drift above an overstuffed couch from BluDot draped in an assortment of italian wool heritage throws invite guests to snuggle up for a movie night.
The crown jewel of the down stairs bathroom is a custom basalt stone sink sourced from Etsy seller AegeanMarble. Alta Projects was inspired by the stone that’s seen throughout Yosemite National Park, most notably in El Capitan.
The crown jewel of the down stairs bathroom is a custom basalt stone sink sourced from Etsy seller AegeanMarble. Alta Projects was inspired by the stone that’s seen throughout Yosemite National Park, most notably in El Capitan.
The original A-frame now holds the main living areas, including the kitchen and living room. A stair leads to a lofted bedroom.
The original A-frame now holds the main living areas, including the kitchen and living room. A stair leads to a lofted bedroom.
Floor Plan of Lagom Cabin by Carsten Stinn
Floor Plan of Lagom Cabin by Carsten Stinn
The barn-style front doorsstay open during warmer months, giving a view of Eugenia’s garden. A floating desk, Hay Design coffee table and separate couch offer additional seating in the downstairs area.
The barn-style front doorsstay open during warmer months, giving a view of Eugenia’s garden. A floating desk, Hay Design coffee table and separate couch offer additional seating in the downstairs area.
While they may resemble shipping containers, the pods are actually built of wood and clad in corrugated steel.
While they may resemble shipping containers, the pods are actually built of wood and clad in corrugated steel.
The cabin is surrounded by evergreens and poplars that help to give a treehouse experience.
The cabin is surrounded by evergreens and poplars that help to give a treehouse experience.
Custom-built L-Shaped sofas are upholstered in Pindler exclusive fabrics. Throw blankets add an extra layer of warmth and coziness.
Custom-built L-Shaped sofas are upholstered in Pindler exclusive fabrics. Throw blankets add an extra layer of warmth and coziness.
With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
With its emphasis on the outdoors, the petite shelter in Normandy offers room to roam.
The living room is warmed by a Morsø 1440 cast-iron stove and features a pair of calfskin folding seats that are original to the house.
The living room is warmed by a Morsø 1440 cast-iron stove and features a pair of calfskin folding seats that are original to the house.
At $167 per square foot, this high-design, low-cost barn in rural Wisconsin is an American idyll.
At $167 per square foot, this high-design, low-cost barn in rural Wisconsin is an American idyll.
- Rockport, Massachusetts Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
- Rockport, Massachusetts Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
The Pierre | Olson Kundig

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