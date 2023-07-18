SubscribeSign In
Collection by Elizabeth McGovern

Cabin Dreams

Tucked away in California’s Sierra National Forest, this remote and rentable vacation home has a cozy interior that embraces outdoor views.
A luxurious rural retreat that doesn’t skimp on comfort, JR’s Hut is an off-grid glamping destination with spectacular views of the 7,000-acre Kimo Estate in Australia.
The motto for the Panorama Glass Lodge states "Where the sky is," which works as a fitting descriptor for this cozy 248-square-foot vacation cabin.
Elsewhere Cabin by Sean O'Neill
