Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
a
Collection by
Athena Padilla
cabin design
View
9
Photos
Laurel wood was used for the home's flooring, its differently colored planks occurring naturally. Whitewashed pine forms the ceiling.
In the kitchen, a pair of Swell LED pendants by Pablo Pardo from Design Within Reach hang above an island lined with Industry West stools. The appliances are from KitchenAid.
Dan and Leah’s bedroom features a custom platform bed by Unruh Furniture and Cypress sconces by Cedar & Moss from Rejuvenation.
What was once a small dining area has been opened up into a bright kitchen, living, and dining space.
The living area is the main showcase of the home with soaring pine ceilings, 20ft windows and a stone walled fire place.
On a rocky bank, Hebra Arquitectos builds a breezy home that opens wide to nature.
Share