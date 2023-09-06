SubscribeSign In
Collection by Athena Padilla

cabin design

Laurel wood was used for the home's flooring, its differently colored planks occurring naturally. Whitewashed pine forms the ceiling.
In the kitchen, a pair of Swell LED pendants by Pablo Pardo from Design Within Reach hang above an island lined with Industry West stools. The appliances are from KitchenAid.
Dan and Leah’s bedroom features a custom platform bed by Unruh Furniture and Cypress sconces by Cedar &amp; Moss from Rejuvenation.
What was once a small dining area has been opened up into a bright kitchen, living, and dining space.
The living area is the main showcase of the home with soaring pine ceilings, 20ft windows and a stone walled fire place.
On a rocky bank, Hebra Arquitectos builds a breezy home that opens wide to nature.
