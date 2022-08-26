New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
Cabin

The baths are exposed to the north-east, which offers a well-protected position—aside from the occasional storm. As a result, it's comfortable to have an outdoor bath most of the year.
The kitchen is outfitted with a Wolf stove and hood, Hansgrohe faucet, and Sugatsune cabinetry hardware.
The dark steel gives way to a pale interior with reclaimed maple floors and marine-grade Russian birch walls and ceilings.
The three arms of the Apfel House stretch out to catch the best views of Ranco Lake and the Andes Mountains.
