The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land &amp; Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,
Marambio and Noguera divided up the plot of land to share with friends, but were conscious to place structures to accommodate the animals who move constantly through the space. “We wanted to respect that there were other paths previous to ours,” says Marmabio, who notes that there are 100 types of birds that live in the area.
They subdivided their three hectares of land to share with friends, and selected for themselves the property that sat lowest. “Everyone wants a view, but we want to be immersed in the landscape,” says Marambio. The plot of land is by a ravine; the sound of trickling water is constant. The lush vegetation is home to foxes, birds and native cats.
The Alerce shingles change color when it rains, moving from red to grey. “It’s alive,” says Marambio.
The expansive windows offer unparalleled views of La Plata peak while also providing lots of natural light to the living room and kitchen.
The firm added a 60-square-meter annex to the existing 88-square-meter stone building to fashion a residence that’s now about 148 square meters (or around 1,500 square feet).
"The steel frame windows are true to the midcentury style and Gordon Graham, when he built this place, really wanted it to feel like you are stepping back in time when you step inside,
The front of the rectilinear house opens up to a 300-square-foot cantilevered porch that is partially shaded from the desert sun by the roof overhang.
A clerestory harnesses natural light for the bath.
Despite its relatively small footprint, House MM in north Amsterdam boasts significant internal volume. Chris Collaris Architects transformed a once-old-and-decaying brick house by using every inch of the allocation plan to the new home’s advantage—made possible by the clever mitigation of restricted roof heights. The outcome is an increase in volume that results in a spacious interior. Finished with protective wax-coated pinewood cladding in black, the home's exterior is clean lined and makes a bold statement standing out almost brazenly among its more mellow peers. This timber cladding yields only in precise areas for large windows throughout that invite light in and present delightful views, with full-height glazing that opens onto a terrace overlooking the gardens.
The Summer House in the Stockholm archipelago, designed by Kod Arkitekter, emphasizes a strong connection with the forested surroundings and exceptional sea views beyond. The architects achieved this by combining a Scandinavian cottage vernacular with a simplicity inspired by Japanese design.
When an urban couple decided to build an affordable tiny house outside the city as a retreat from their busy lives, they found a site in the Stockholm archipelago and called on architect David Lookofsky of Lookofsky Architecture.
The house features 360-degree views and is “truly unbelievable at night,” says Susan. “It is just a blanket of stars.”
“The cabin is located on the transition zone (ecotone) from the open field to the forest, so guests can experience the intimacy of the darker forest and the light and vastness of the skies,” says Agarwal, who adds that the cabin might also be moved to different locations depending on the season.
Constructed from locally sourced poplar plywood, the lightweight cabin was designed to be mobile and can be moved around the campsite depending on the season.
Living in between the woods
The landscaped patio provides separation from a public walkway along the rear of the home. "We could have had bigger rooms, but we wanted more outdoor space.” says Anton.
The cabinetry is fabricated by a local Indian craftsman styled in the manner of modern German and Italian kitchens at a fraction of the cost.
