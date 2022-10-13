Cabin
The family home that residents Tyler Lepore, Lisa Giroday, builders Hanson Land & Sea, and September Architecture devised in the Sunshine Coast region of British Columbia, Canada, is wrapped with cedar and brick, tying to its wooded surround, which is only a four-minute walk to the ocean. "The house feels like it's part of the setting,
Marambio and Noguera divided up the plot of land to share with friends, but were conscious to place structures to accommodate the animals who move constantly through the space. “We wanted to respect that there were other paths previous to ours,” says Marmabio, who notes that there are 100 types of birds that live in the area.
They subdivided their three hectares of land to share with friends, and selected for themselves the property that sat lowest. “Everyone wants a view, but we want to be immersed in the landscape,” says Marambio. The plot of land is by a ravine; the sound of trickling water is constant. The lush vegetation is home to foxes, birds and native cats.
Despite its relatively small footprint, House MM in north Amsterdam boasts significant internal volume. Chris Collaris Architects transformed a once-old-and-decaying brick house by using every inch of the allocation plan to the new home’s advantage—made possible by the clever mitigation of restricted roof heights. The outcome is an increase in volume that results in a spacious interior. Finished with protective wax-coated pinewood cladding in black, the home's exterior is clean lined and makes a bold statement standing out almost brazenly among its more mellow peers. This timber cladding yields only in precise areas for large windows throughout that invite light in and present delightful views, with full-height glazing that opens onto a terrace overlooking the gardens.
4 more saves