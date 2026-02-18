Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
h
Collection by Havila Brisbois

Cabin

View 15 Photos
The four bedrooms have different sleeping configurations and enough space to accommodate friends and extended family. The bed frames are made from rauli timber.
The four bedrooms have different sleeping configurations and enough space to accommodate friends and extended family. The bed frames are made from rauli timber.