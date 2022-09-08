SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Andrew Chiacchierini

cabin

View 8 Photos
“We made it up as we went along,” says Carissa of the down-to-the-studs remodel.
“We made it up as we went along,” says Carissa of the down-to-the-studs remodel.
Just inside the home’s entry, steps lead down to a cozy living area.
Just inside the home’s entry, steps lead down to a cozy living area.
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
A custom sofa anchors the space, with a custom rug from Armadillo &amp; Co. A Wittus fireplace was designed into the custom millwork.
A custom sofa anchors the space, with a custom rug from Armadillo &amp; Co. A Wittus fireplace was designed into the custom millwork.
White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
White oak paneling lines the sleeping loft.
The yellow door is the house's official entrance, but the family naturally gravitates to the movable glass walls.
The yellow door is the house's official entrance, but the family naturally gravitates to the movable glass walls.