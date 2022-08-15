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Collection by Julie

Cabin

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An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
An artist and an engineer built this tiny A-frame cabin with local materials, custom built-ins, and lots of windows.
Floor plan of Hint Cabin by Hint Spaces
Floor plan of Hint Cabin by Hint Spaces
Floor plan of Windhaven by Hoyles Architecture
Floor plan of Windhaven by Hoyles Architecture
For the countertops, Ford sourced distinctive Calacatta Viola marble from Italy.
For the countertops, Ford sourced distinctive Calacatta Viola marble from Italy.
The open-concept living area, a benefit of the Quonset-design, includes velvet chairs from CB2.
The open-concept living area, a benefit of the Quonset-design, includes velvet chairs from CB2.
Al Stone made Zoe's dining room table, which is paired with Wayfairer chairs. The kitchen island (also made by Al) is topped with EleMar Oregon leathered granite countertops.
Al Stone made Zoe's dining room table, which is paired with Wayfairer chairs. The kitchen island (also made by Al) is topped with EleMar Oregon leathered granite countertops.
Snow guards create seasonal insulation, and stormwater runoff is directed to infiltration systems to protect Lake Tahoe.
Snow guards create seasonal insulation, and stormwater runoff is directed to infiltration systems to protect Lake Tahoe.
Set high on a hill overlooking the Pacific, the contemporary residence has massive windows, a full-length porch, and a wood-wrapped guesthouse.
Set high on a hill overlooking the Pacific, the contemporary residence has massive windows, a full-length porch, and a wood-wrapped guesthouse.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">They don't have air conditioning but stay comfortable in the summer thanks to passive design strategies like cross-ventilation, a heat-releasing mezzanine window, and cooling winds from the nearby river. Solar panels provide about 75% of their energy needs, and they charge their electric car during the day while remaining connected to the grid.</span>
They don't have air conditioning but stay comfortable in the summer thanks to passive design strategies like cross-ventilation, a heat-releasing mezzanine window, and cooling winds from the nearby river. Solar panels provide about 75% of their energy needs, and they charge their electric car during the day while remaining connected to the grid.
Energy-efficient features have been woven into the home, including a passive solar design, mini-split heating and cooling, and a well-insulated envelope.
Energy-efficient features have been woven into the home, including a passive solar design, mini-split heating and cooling, and a well-insulated envelope.
Daybed stores linens and easily turns into a double bed.
Daybed stores linens and easily turns into a double bed.
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.

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