Cabin
They don't have air conditioning but stay comfortable in the summer thanks to passive design strategies like cross-ventilation, a heat-releasing mezzanine window, and cooling winds from the nearby river. Solar panels provide about 75% of their energy needs, and they charge their electric car during the day while remaining connected to the grid.
A view of the sauna building before the patio and seating were constructed on the other side. The log cabins were constructed by a specialist company, and another builder helped with the interior walls. Jussi-Pekka and his father did all the other building and landscaping work, apart from the electrical and plumbing—often working 12-hour days.
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