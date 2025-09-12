“We wanted to tackle the dream and challenge of designing our own house and create a space that would get us close to nature,” Alessandro says.
After positioning a glass wall, Alessandro arranged the interiors. The stair, built with oak sourced in nearby Kingston, leads to a balcony over the kitchen.
When he designed an energy-efficient home for his family in Olivebridge, New York, architect Alessandro Ronfini, pictured here, sized up the wooded site, positioning the residence for pond views and maximal solar heat gain in winter.
Large windows brighten the space, which looks out over a large deck.