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Collection by Sam Mink

Cabin

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The house was almost completely rebuilt from the foundation up.
The house was almost completely rebuilt from the foundation up.
The utility sink and moveable countertop were purchased second-hand. Throughout the interiors, the framing was left exposed. Fire-resistant mineral wool insulation was applied to the exterior, then clad with Alaskan Yellow Cedar boards finished in a shou sugi ban treatment.
The utility sink and moveable countertop were purchased second-hand. Throughout the interiors, the framing was left exposed. Fire-resistant mineral wool insulation was applied to the exterior, then clad with Alaskan Yellow Cedar boards finished in a shou sugi ban treatment.
This 2,520-square-foot home in Los Angeles is a vibrant residence for a production designer and an artist.
This 2,520-square-foot home in Los Angeles is a vibrant residence for a production designer and an artist.
Shaker-style milk paint is featured throughout the house, including the eye-catching blue staircase added by Friso and Mare.
Shaker-style milk paint is featured throughout the house, including the eye-catching blue staircase added by Friso and Mare.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea.
The designers relocated the kitchen to the lower level to create a contained living area for guests. Heath tiles on the counter and backsplash give a midcentury vibe, with updated Blanco Linus appliances and fixtures bringing it into the present.
The designers relocated the kitchen to the lower level to create a contained living area for guests. Heath tiles on the counter and backsplash give a midcentury vibe, with updated Blanco Linus appliances and fixtures bringing it into the present.
There wasn’t enough of the reclaimed Puriri timber for wall cladding, so the decision was made to use it for joinery elements and trims. The hardwood timber is also very strong and moisture resistant, so was appropriate to use in these areas.
There wasn’t enough of the reclaimed Puriri timber for wall cladding, so the decision was made to use it for joinery elements and trims. The hardwood timber is also very strong and moisture resistant, so was appropriate to use in these areas.
Puriri timber reclaimed from a fallen tree on site was specified around the window and door jambs, sills, trims and bench tops. "The light falls on it showing up the beautiful green-brown tones and the patterns that the Puriri moth leaves in the timber,
Puriri timber reclaimed from a fallen tree on site was specified around the window and door jambs, sills, trims and bench tops. "The light falls on it showing up the beautiful green-brown tones and the patterns that the Puriri moth leaves in the timber,
Sol Shed, provides renewable energy for the site's original cabin, built in 1973.
Sol Shed, provides renewable energy for the site's original cabin, built in 1973.
The architects removed decorative wood beams and wood paneling, and raised the ceiling to reveal a bright, open space. The existing fireplace mantle was swapped out for Bolection molding, a minimal-yet-traditional profile that allows more space for wall art. Hendricks installed the sconces and Noguchi lantern above the clients' wood table and chairs.
The architects removed decorative wood beams and wood paneling, and raised the ceiling to reveal a bright, open space. The existing fireplace mantle was swapped out for Bolection molding, a minimal-yet-traditional profile that allows more space for wall art. Hendricks installed the sconces and Noguchi lantern above the clients' wood table and chairs.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
Working with salvaged and donated materials (and without ferry service), the Stinn Family assembled this dreamy getaway piece by piece.
The home is perched lightly on the site and the landscape has been integrated into the architecture through a sympathetic form and materiality, and the expansive windows. “We long for this untouched nature,” says architect Line Solgaard of the site. “It brings us calmness and maybe even helps us be more in touch with ourselves.”
The home is perched lightly on the site and the landscape has been integrated into the architecture through a sympathetic form and materiality, and the expansive windows. “We long for this untouched nature,” says architect Line Solgaard of the site. “It brings us calmness and maybe even helps us be more in touch with ourselves.”
After: The light-filled primary bedroom features a bed, side tables, desk, shelf, console, and bookcase by designer Abigail Turin of Kallos Turin.
After: The light-filled primary bedroom features a bed, side tables, desk, shelf, console, and bookcase by designer Abigail Turin of Kallos Turin.
After: Painting the knotty pine walls helped add a more historic feel to the house, as seen in the dining room, which is decorated with antique and vintage furnishings.
After: Painting the knotty pine walls helped add a more historic feel to the house, as seen in the dining room, which is decorated with antique and vintage furnishings.

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