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Collection by
Nicholas Skourlis
Cabanon
View
8
Photos
Make sure you’ve got that stepladder handy.
A selfie of me with two staves, which we affixed with nails to create the walls and roof. It’s as easy as it looks.
Assembling a sauna is a community-building activity. Thank you to my neighbors, Tim and Neva.
A reminder to check what’s in the box before you begin to put things together.
At 1000 pounds, unpacking the box the sauna pieces are inside of is a challenge in its own right.
Behold the original design by my incredible architect, <a href="
www.andrewdaley.co/Bac...
Daley</a>. Notice the outline of the front “yard.”
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