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Collection by Nicholas Skourlis

Cabanon

View 8 Photos
Make sure you’ve got that stepladder handy.
Make sure you’ve got that stepladder handy.
A selfie of me with two staves, which we affixed with nails to create the walls and roof. It’s as easy as it looks.
A selfie of me with two staves, which we affixed with nails to create the walls and roof. It’s as easy as it looks.
Assembling a sauna is a community-building activity. Thank you to my neighbors, Tim and Neva.
Assembling a sauna is a community-building activity. Thank you to my neighbors, Tim and Neva.
A reminder to check what’s in the box before you begin to put things together.
A reminder to check what’s in the box before you begin to put things together.
At 1000 pounds, unpacking the box the sauna pieces are inside of is a challenge in its own right.
At 1000 pounds, unpacking the box the sauna pieces are inside of is a challenge in its own right.
Behold the original design by my incredible architect, <a href="https://www.andrewdaley.co/Background">Andrew Daley</a>. Notice the outline of the front “yard.”
Behold the original design by my incredible architect, <a href="www.andrewdaley.co/Bac... Daley</a>. Notice the outline of the front “yard.”