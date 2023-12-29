Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Esther Arnold

Burn House

Kitchen
The master bedroom’s fireplace boasts a black slate hearth set in white-painted masonry.
New Yorkers Catherine Greenman and Richard D’Albert spend weekends with their four children at the house, which is clad in Atlantic white cedar boards.
Gray Organschi took down a worn-out 1970s summer home and reinvented it as a serene pair of bleached cedar volumes connected by a glass bridge.
