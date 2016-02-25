Burj Khalifa Gatehouses

Each of the six gatehouses is unique, with its own function and identity, including the main hotel entrance, the main residential entrance, the hotel entrance, a taxi stand, the office annex entrance and the truck service entrance. Stylistically the gatehouses’ curving lines relate to the undulating form of the tower massing and site design. The stainless steel cladding is similar to that used in the tower’s mullions and spandrels, while the panelization echoes the modular framing of the curtain wall.

