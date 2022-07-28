Urbangreen selected walnut wood coated in a clear, low-VOC finish for the custom bunk beds. "It brings out the natural beauty and detail of of the grain," says Elias Didaskalou of Urbangreen. "The materials used not only had to look good, but also had to ensure durability and longevity. Sustainability for Urbangreen, along with lowering our carbon footprint, also means handcrafting pieces that last a lifetime: Non-disposable furniture that will not end up in a landfill."