Bunks

Reclaimed wood covers the ceiling in the main room and bedroom. The large white light fixture was reused from the barn’s previous incarnation, and the sectional is from Interior Define.
Wood-paneled walls in the bunk/mudroom are painted Farrow &amp; Ball Hardwick White No.5, and have custom storage units to the left, and two custom white oak bunks to the right.
Taku designed a shingled playhouse/bunkbed.
The Gemini sofa by Resource Furniture features two adult-size twin beds and a fold-out ladder that accesses the top bunk.
Ray sits at the central hearth on the north end of the comfortable sunken living area. From this perspective, you can see how the interior spaces flow into one another, passing one half-level up into the breakfast nook and kitchen and out from there onto the overgrown hillside. The various built-in furnishings have all been there since the house's construction.
Only a set of sliding doors separates the kids’ room from the master bedroom in a Toronto, Ontario, home. When the time is right, there's a track inlaid in the ceiling for a four-panel bifold wall to divide the space into two private rooms for the children. Read the whole story here.
"Rather than trying to fit the furniture into the apartment, we decided to fit the apartment into the furniture," says architect Antoine Santiard. "However absurd this may seem, it immediately alleviated all the constraints linked to laying out tight spaces." The wool curtain dividing the space was made by a local company called Arpin. The custom track is by G-Rail.
A baby's arrival is cause for celebration—and for many, it's also a time to confront limited living space. For one Parisian couple, living in a cramped but loved apartment in the 10th arrondissement with a four-year-old, a new baby on the way, and one tiny bedroom to work with, a space-saving solution was needed badly. Enter h2o architectes, who decided the smartest way to approach the problem was to subdivide the older child's room in two, making separate places for both children to sleep and play.The beauty of the design is that there's no one way to use the space; the architects let the children determine how to use the different elements of the room. For additional storage, the floor of the partition (shown here beneath the pink stool) easily opens to reveal additional storage space below. Read the whole story here.
Always put contingencies aside. During any renovation, it is critical to set aside money for the "what if" or emergency scenarios. For example, there might be plumbing that you didn’t anticipate needing to replace. Conventional wisdom suggests adding 15 to 20 percent to your contractor’s renovation cost to safely consider these contingencies.
Debbi Gibbs’s son Blake had one primary design requirement: bunk beds. Specifically, he wanted "two sets of single bunks, one on each side, with a bridge over the top." Gibbs says the Venetian-style arched bridge connecting the two beds exceeded her expectations: "I was expecting a flat platform, but our builder decided to take Blake’s request (to connect them) and made him his very own Bridge of Sighs."
Salminen built the bunk beds out of birch, Finland’s most plentiful tree species, for the couple’s children.
Made from Tasmanian oak, the bunk beds, covered in Kivet duvets by Marimekko, can accommodate four.
Urbangreen selected walnut wood coated in a clear, low-VOC finish for the custom bunk beds. "It brings out the natural beauty and detail of of the grain," says Elias Didaskalou of Urbangreen. "The materials used not only had to look good, but also had to ensure durability and longevity. Sustainability for Urbangreen, along with lowering our carbon footprint, also means handcrafting pieces that last a lifetime: Non-disposable furniture that will not end up in a landfill."
Compact bedrooms mean more space for communal areas. The room designed for the Conine’s daughter boasts a custom three-level bunkbed for sleepovers. The wool rug is by Chandra, the bedding is by Coyuchi, the desk is by Misewell, and the chair is by Jonathan Adler.
In the kids’ room, Seamus climbs the bunk beds he shares with his siblings.
The Basecamp Hotel, South Lake Tahoe Rooms from $125 The Basecamp Hotel, located in South Lake Tahoe, brings boutique-style accommodations to the Sierras. Inside, find a rustic vibe complemented by brightly hued furniture and vintage ephemera. Amenities include a rooftop hot tub, coffee and hot chocolate bar, and places to store ski gear.
