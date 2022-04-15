Home Tours
bunkie interior
Numerous windows connect the interior of the tree house to its wooded landscape.
A wood-burning stove in the corner of the tree house offers warmth for the interior.
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
Set on a storied site, the Colorado Camelot Tree House offers a place to rest after traipsing through the pines, wildflowers, mushrooms, and moss-covered rocks.
The Colorado Camelot tree house in Manitou Springs, Colorado, is wrapped with Douglas fir and features a deck pierced by tree trunks.
Moss-covered boulders at the base of Colorado Camelot tree house helped to inspire the design for the compact structure.
Floor Plan of Colorado Camelot Tree House
Robin Wall, the owner of the tree house, enjoys morning coffee, reading, picnics, and quiet time at the escape.
Scardulla says that in design, it’s critical to build with your hands “because you change how you see things,
"It's not close to highways,
The kitchen shelving, table, and bench were designed by Acuña and fabricated by Luis Miranda.
The cabin and back deck are cantilevered over a slope in the property.
The multicolored cushions were designed by Acuña and fabricated by Viviana Cortes.
The loft had a wall behind the headboard originally, which the owners removed. "We replaced it with fins,
