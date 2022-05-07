SubscribeSign In
Collection by Anna Belyaev

Bunkbeds

Bunk bed
The bunk rooms exhibit the same attention to detail. “There's a huge benefit to bringing luxury hotel designers like Yabu Pushelberg to an affordable hotel project,” says Hochberg. “It's not just about creating an efficient space that looks good. What you end up with is a room with personality and character. It's a room that tells a story.”
House in Chilean Forest by Lucas Maino bedroom
Whistler Ski House | Olson Kundig
Storage within built-in bed bunk
"Our conceptual approach was that of an ‘adaptive reuse,’ allowing the building to preserve its historic integrity and aesthetics while providing for the needs of modern occupants," says Balbek.
One of the three bedrooms features two sets of custom-built bunk-beds.
Herrmann’s first inclination was to design the bunks without a partition between them, but the owners asked that each one be its own little pod complete with bookshelves and reading light. “The kids love the bunk room,” the husband says. “At home, the twins share a room and their baby brother is the odd man out. Here, for twelve weeks, he gets to be a part of it.”
A look at the dorm-like sleeping area, complete with custom bunks to accommodate six guests.
The Engbergs’ upstairs loft is meant for visiting grand-nieces, but has proven popular with adults, too.
Sleeping berths are curtained off to provide privacy in the guest quarters.
Bunk room
A second bedroom in the main house is furnished with bunk beds, offering plenty of sleeping space for Egelund’s family, including her five grandchildren, when they come to visit.
Cedar Grove House by HUNTERoffice bunk room
The children’s bedroom has bespoke joinery designed to help the children interface with the environmental workings of the house.
BEDROOM 3 - Bunkhouse for up to four.
