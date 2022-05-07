Bunkbeds
The bunk rooms exhibit the same attention to detail. “There's a huge benefit to bringing luxury hotel designers like Yabu Pushelberg to an affordable hotel project,” says Hochberg. “It's not just about creating an efficient space that looks good. What you end up with is a room with personality and character. It's a room that tells a story.”
Herrmann’s first inclination was to design the bunks without a partition between them, but the owners asked that each one be its own little pod complete with bookshelves and reading light. “The kids love the bunk room,” the husband says. “At home, the twins share a room and their baby brother is the odd man out. Here, for twelve weeks, he gets to be a part of it.”
