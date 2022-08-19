SubscribeSign In
Collection by Rebecca Schubert

Custom Millwork

In the kids’ room, a pendant from Cedar &amp; Moss hangs above custom gabled beds with integrated lighting. The walls are painted Tranquility by Benjamin Moore.
Zachary designed a new cabinet in walnut to anchor the room. The wood tones are a warm counterpoint to the butter-yellow sofa. The coffee table belonged to the owners.
The bunk bed is by Oeuf Nyc and the rug is from Nordic Knots.
Lykke is a unique project for CP Supply—it’s the first to integrate products from almost all of the brands the company represents.
Blue Savoy marble from Coastal Tile lines the floor.
Eivind wanted to find a contemporary, minimalist take on the <i>hytte</i> that would still evoke the requisite sense of <i>koselig</i> (warmth, contentment, coziness) he recalls from his childhood. Vaulted ceilings in a warm, pale pine paneling are juxtaposed with glossy black accents. Light pours through the panoramic windows that blur the line between indoor and outdoor.
Custom bunk beds in the kids’ room were designed by ALAO and fabricated by Amber Construction &amp; Design. The quilts are from Cold Picnic and the stool is by Alvar Aalto for Artek.
A custom table designed by Jones features a pull-out bench on one side and 1C dining chairs by Room B on the other; the Globo pendant is by Viso.
The walnut slat wall unifies the upper and lower levels.
The residents, who live in Calgary, frequently entertain, and with 16 beds, bunks, and twin-bed-wide window seats, there is no shortage of places to sleep.
