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Collection by molly d designs

bungalow style

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The couple behind Field Theory help their brother reimagine a dreary 1890s estate as the irresistibly chic Hotel Lilien.
The couple behind Field Theory help their brother reimagine a dreary 1890s estate as the irresistibly chic Hotel Lilien.
Twenty minutes from Marfa, a couple bring a 1914 home back to basics by peeling away faux stone, preserving marbelized tile, and building an addition that’s boxy in the best way.
Twenty minutes from Marfa, a couple bring a 1914 home back to basics by peeling away faux stone, preserving marbelized tile, and building an addition that’s boxy in the best way.
The pink island in Fireclay tile anchors the reimagined kitchen, where white oak cabinetry by Michael Grandy features integrated custom pulls. Cedar and Moss flush-mount fixtures replace generic can lights throughout the space.
The pink island in Fireclay tile anchors the reimagined kitchen, where white oak cabinetry by Michael Grandy features integrated custom pulls. Cedar and Moss flush-mount fixtures replace generic can lights throughout the space.
“That swoop was my least favorite thing about the house,” admits Fred. “I was looking forward to an angular, Craftsman-type thing. But I said, I’m going to trust Kristin.”
“That swoop was my least favorite thing about the house,” admits Fred. “I was looking forward to an angular, Craftsman-type thing. But I said, I’m going to trust Kristin.”
Sitting jauntily on its block, this renovated residence in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood retained the original home’s footprint. The architect (and daughter of the homeowner) opened up the living spaces inside and overhauled the exterior and landscaping to give it a more contemporary presence. Cambium Landscape created the outdoor spaces which perfectly balance hardscape with greenery.
Sitting jauntily on its block, this renovated residence in Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood retained the original home’s footprint. The architect (and daughter of the homeowner) opened up the living spaces inside and overhauled the exterior and landscaping to give it a more contemporary presence. Cambium Landscape created the outdoor spaces which perfectly balance hardscape with greenery.
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
Inspired by a vintage Swedish design book, Ann gave the fireplace an asymmetrical shape and plaster finish, and the interior was rebuilt. The wood coffee table is by Muhly, and the metal one a vintage piece that Ann found later on, purchasing because she got a kick out of the similarities between them. "It made me laugh,
Anna and Jesús Núñez documented their DIY updates to this 1920s home, and gained a social media following in the process.
Anna and Jesús Núñez documented their DIY updates to this 1920s home, and gained a social media following in the process.
"You can see that language is still there with the sort of two pitched roofs. There is another pitched roof behind that as well, which is the main extension at the back of the house, but you can't really see it from the street,
"You can see that language is still there with the sort of two pitched roofs. There is another pitched roof behind that as well, which is the main extension at the back of the house, but you can't really see it from the street,
The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
Across from the living room, the record-listening station has custom oak wall shelving fabricated by Maple Key with powder-coated perforated steel record baskets by local studio Boy Boy. An Atelier de Troupe chair sits atop a Faye TooGood Rug by CC Tapis.
Across from the living room, the record-listening station has custom oak wall shelving fabricated by Maple Key with powder-coated perforated steel record baskets by local studio Boy Boy. An Atelier de Troupe chair sits atop a Faye TooGood Rug by CC Tapis.
Keep founders Austin and Kotono Watanabe revived a compact home in Minneapolis with a dazzling kitchen, an all-electric upgrade, and a clerestory “scoop.”
Keep founders Austin and Kotono Watanabe revived a compact home in Minneapolis with a dazzling kitchen, an all-electric upgrade, and a clerestory “scoop.”
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
SHED converted the side door into the front door, adding a new entry sequence with a patio, landscaping, stairs, and a metal awning to protect the porch. Wide stairs and a patio lead down to new sliding glass door in the basement, which now has utility spaces and a media room/office. Many of the original window openings were kept on this façade and given new Andersen E-Series units. Two smaller openings were bricked in.
The cactus sculpture is a vintage prop sourced from Jonathan Pessin. The pendant is a hand-painted rice paper lantern from WonderValley. The coffee table is handcrafted from solid cherry wood and is vintage from Vintage on Point in Los Angeles.
The cactus sculpture is a vintage prop sourced from Jonathan Pessin. The pendant is a hand-painted rice paper lantern from WonderValley. The coffee table is handcrafted from solid cherry wood and is vintage from Vintage on Point in Los Angeles.
The architects made sure to step back the upper-level addition so as not to overwhelm the scale of the surrounding neighborhood. Plus, "If we build on top of it, and try to make it a new and larger box, it will falsify the identity,
The architects made sure to step back the upper-level addition so as not to overwhelm the scale of the surrounding neighborhood. Plus, "If we build on top of it, and try to make it a new and larger box, it will falsify the identity,
"I really appreciate as a designer, things that make me stop and go, 'Oh, I never thought of that,'
"I really appreciate as a designer, things that make me stop and go, 'Oh, I never thought of that,'
Floor Plan of Seward Scoop by Keep
Floor Plan of Seward Scoop by Keep
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.
One of the couple’s favorite new details is the built-in, L-shaped bookcase in the den.

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