The couple replaced worn cedar siding with a new, weathered cedar siding and had a new front door custom built from walnut by New Hampshire woodworker John Lightfoot Greiner.
Floor Plan of BV House + Studio by Bruno Vanbesien Architects
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
The couple kept materials simple in the kids’ bathroom—where Felix gets a step up—pairing Caesarstone with tile from Daltile.
