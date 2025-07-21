Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Ron Pritchard

bungalow adu / garage

View 104 Photos
Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
Looking from new back porch towards the new pool, casita building, and new outdoor living space.
Looking from new back porch towards the new pool, casita building, and new outdoor living space.
The garden occupies what was once a parking lot.
The garden occupies what was once a parking lot.
Rael balances a heavy workload with quiet moments of unwind curled up in the living room, fiddling on the acoustic guitar, testing spirits like Bacanora or Sotol toted back from Mexico by a friend, or crafting a string of puns with his son, Mattias.
Rael balances a heavy workload with quiet moments of unwind curled up in the living room, fiddling on the acoustic guitar, testing spirits like Bacanora or Sotol toted back from Mexico by a friend, or crafting a string of puns with his son, Mattias.
Ciera meticulously measured their skis and equipment so that everything would fit perfectly. The concrete flooring was the project's most expensive line item, at $19,519. The Mount Rainier print is by Caroline Clark, and the Eames rolling chair was purchased secondhand from Split-Level Modern.
Ciera meticulously measured their skis and equipment so that everything would fit perfectly. The concrete flooring was the project's most expensive line item, at $19,519. The Mount Rainier print is by Caroline Clark, and the Eames rolling chair was purchased secondhand from Split-Level Modern.
John and Ciera, with their dogs Stanley and Rosie, moved into their Seattle home in 2020. They converted an existing shed into a 180-square-foot flex space when they needed more square footage. The wood deck is by Kebony, and the CB2 chairs surround a table from Webstaurant Store.
John and Ciera, with their dogs Stanley and Rosie, moved into their Seattle home in 2020. They converted an existing shed into a 180-square-foot flex space when they needed more square footage. The wood deck is by Kebony, and the CB2 chairs surround a table from Webstaurant Store.
Each of the sliding trays in Pozner’s tidy office desk serves a different function.
Each of the sliding trays in Pozner’s tidy office desk serves a different function.
Borowski took what he archly calls the “Karl Rove approach” to the redesign: “Find the weaknesses and turn them into strengths.” A case in point: Pozner’s ubiquitous piles of paperwork. “These led us to design multiple sliding desktops,” fabricated by Paul Chung of New York Construction Associates and Supreme General Construction, with multiple sliding trays he could spread his papers out on.
Borowski took what he archly calls the “Karl Rove approach” to the redesign: “Find the weaknesses and turn them into strengths.” A case in point: Pozner’s ubiquitous piles of paperwork. “These led us to design multiple sliding desktops,” fabricated by Paul Chung of New York Construction Associates and Supreme General Construction, with multiple sliding trays he could spread his papers out on.
Architect Darrick Borowski, designed the nearly wall-size custom cabinetry.
Architect Darrick Borowski, designed the nearly wall-size custom cabinetry.
The home’s preserved staircase ascends alongside a double-height wall of windows to the second story.
The home’s preserved staircase ascends alongside a double-height wall of windows to the second story.
Tupelo Goods "Fresco
Tupelo Goods "Fresco
The revamped kitchen features custom walnut cabinetry by Stille Home—all made from a fallen walnut tree from Leah and Kyle’s last project. All of the home’s cabinets and custom built-ins were the result of a close collaboration between Leah and Kyle. “It’s rare to find a builder who can instantly understand the wild ideas in my head, and bring them to life even more beautiful than I imagined,” says Leah.
The revamped kitchen features custom walnut cabinetry by Stille Home—all made from a fallen walnut tree from Leah and Kyle’s last project. All of the home’s cabinets and custom built-ins were the result of a close collaboration between Leah and Kyle. “It’s rare to find a builder who can instantly understand the wild ideas in my head, and bring them to life even more beautiful than I imagined,” says Leah.
Vertically installed petal-pink tile by Heath Ceramics softens the space. A sculptural Hollis + Morris fixture floats overhead.
Vertically installed petal-pink tile by Heath Ceramics softens the space. A sculptural Hollis + Morris fixture floats overhead.

84 more saves