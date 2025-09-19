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Built-ins
Connection with the outside was an important part of the brief. "We talked a lot about designing moments where you’d really engage with those views—a window seat where you could sit and read while looking toward the city, or a study that feels connected to the terrace even when it’s not warm enough to be outside,
In the Cypress Park section of Los Angeles, Hunter Knight designed and built an urban infill project consisting of a single-family residence and an attached ADU. Tenant Hannah Go, a designer, fabricated the desk/shelving unit in the office that she and her fiancé, Rami Jrade, a songwriter and producer, share when working from home.
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