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Collection by Mark Reeves

Built-ins

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Connection with the outside was an important part of the brief. "We talked a lot about designing moments where you’d really engage with those views—a window seat where you could sit and read while looking toward the city, or a study that feels connected to the terrace even when it’s not warm enough to be outside,
Connection with the outside was an important part of the brief. "We talked a lot about designing moments where you’d really engage with those views—a window seat where you could sit and read while looking toward the city, or a study that feels connected to the terrace even when it’s not warm enough to be outside,
A short flight of stairs connects the study and the primary bedroom suite, with a palette of natural oak and white walls visually connecting the two spaces.
A short flight of stairs connects the study and the primary bedroom suite, with a palette of natural oak and white walls visually connecting the two spaces.
The stairs from the first floor lead directly into the new study, which opens out to a generous roof terrace.
The stairs from the first floor lead directly into the new study, which opens out to a generous roof terrace.
Melanson compares the new stair volume to a programmatic a Swiss Army knife that organizes circulation, houses a new powder room, and adds storage.
Melanson compares the new stair volume to a programmatic a Swiss Army knife that organizes circulation, houses a new powder room, and adds storage.
Located in East Austin, the renovated house has more space for Drew and Vero's three children and their collection of art, records, and books.
Located in East Austin, the renovated house has more space for Drew and Vero's three children and their collection of art, records, and books.
In the Cypress Park section of Los Angeles, Hunter Knight designed and built an urban infill project consisting of a single-family residence and an attached ADU. Tenant Hannah Go, a designer, fabricated the desk/shelving unit in the office that she and her fiancé, Rami Jrade, a songwriter and producer, share when working from home.
In the Cypress Park section of Los Angeles, Hunter Knight designed and built an urban infill project consisting of a single-family residence and an attached ADU. Tenant Hannah Go, a designer, fabricated the desk/shelving unit in the office that she and her fiancé, Rami Jrade, a songwriter and producer, share when working from home.
Tony and Charlotte Perez designed and built their own 280-square-foot home, which features an expansive deck off of the front facade.
Tony and Charlotte Perez designed and built their own 280-square-foot home, which features an expansive deck off of the front facade.
As part of their space-saving design, the duo created a floating desk. Its plans are available at their website.
As part of their space-saving design, the duo created a floating desk. Its plans are available at their website.
Flansburgh's office and study still contain his original built-in desks and shelving.
Flansburgh's office and study still contain his original built-in desks and shelving.
The gallery includes a built-in bookcase painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Hay, which complements the white oak flooring. A sculptural light, chosen in white to match the ceiling and walls, adds visual interests.
The gallery includes a built-in bookcase painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Hay, which complements the white oak flooring. A sculptural light, chosen in white to match the ceiling and walls, adds visual interests.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
Engelsman gave the kitchen an L-shaped layout with a large island workspace at the center, and pushed the tall storage into the garage, to create a wide circulation space to access the dining room and backyard.
A built-in banquette with a custom table designed by Engelsman saves space. The bench has a cushion made by Caroline and the chairs are Vintage J.L. Moller Model #75 Dining Chairs. A partial wall now separates the adjacent den and TV room, to balance connection and separation.
A built-in banquette with a custom table designed by Engelsman saves space. The bench has a cushion made by Caroline and the chairs are Vintage J.L. Moller Model #75 Dining Chairs. A partial wall now separates the adjacent den and TV room, to balance connection and separation.
Briana covered a wall between the primary bathroom and closet in cork wallpaper from Serena and Lily. Though the paper cost $200 a roll, she needed only one, and because the wall is reflected in a mirror, “it was a great bang for the buck,” she says.
Briana covered a wall between the primary bathroom and closet in cork wallpaper from Serena and Lily. Though the paper cost $200 a roll, she needed only one, and because the wall is reflected in a mirror, “it was a great bang for the buck,” she says.

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