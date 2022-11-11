SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Cally Quist

Brutalism

View 4 Photos
The café’s polished concrete floors are ground down to “expose some of the aggregate,” Mike says. Vintage leather chairs balance a custom banquette, upholstered in a forest-green wool felt by Kravet.
The café’s polished concrete floors are ground down to “expose some of the aggregate,” Mike says. Vintage leather chairs balance a custom banquette, upholstered in a forest-green wool felt by Kravet.
Pearl Block by D’Arcy Jones Architects in Victoria, British Columbia
Pearl Block by D’Arcy Jones Architects in Victoria, British Columbia