Collection by Emily Brucker

Brookridge Kitchen

The kitchen tiles are by Heath Ceramics with barstools by March SF and pendant lights by Allied Maker.
The kitchen features white oak cabinetry and an island topped with Caesarstone in Rugged Concrete. The Torii stools are from Bensen and the Compendium pendant is from Luceplan, while the oven is by Wolf and the faucet is by California Faucets. The long white wall was meant for hanging art but so far remains bare. “It feels like a gallery that was ransacked,” jokes Jim, “but we’ve grown attached to the clean expanse.”
The kitchen features oak cabinets stained in a dark grey and navy tile from Heath Ceramics. These darker elements are balanced by the tongue-and-groove wood ceiling and floors, as well as ample sunlight entering through the steel-framed glass doors.
The ceiling’s glued laminated timber, or glulam, beams got treated with Osmo oil to temper the yellowish tone. (The couple’s cat, Zinzan, is named after the captain of the All Blacks, New Zealand’s national rugby team.)
Alexandra has filled the shelves with “a collection of both new and found things,” says the homeowner. “I have always collected ceramics from my travels and local artists, so I love having a way to put these on display to remind me of good memories.” The collection here includes Uzumati Ceramic Bodie Mugs from Saffron &amp; Poe, a Virginia Sin bowl, a Bloomist vase, and Janet Kojima ceramics.
