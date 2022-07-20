A 13-foot-wide sliding door by Portes Unis St-Michel opens the rear exterior onto a terrace, where the owners spend much of their time. The Series Skyline fireplace by Marquis and movable furniture make the garden an extension of the living space in all seasons.
A Town and Country Fireplace anchors the living room, providing a warm space to enjoy the views of the outdoors.
Partial View of Los Angeles
A view of the living area from the kitchen. The luxury gas fireplace is from Ortal.
The neutral color palette was carried over to the interior design, a collaborative effort between Connie Wone, the senior interior designer at Swatt Miers Architects, and Elisa Chambers of Snake River Interiors.
Interior finishes include wide-plank European white oak flooring, Pietra Serena limestone slab inlays, rift cut white oak cabinetry, and wax steel detailing.
The floor-to-ceiling windows are made from tempered glass that can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees. The windows provide stunning views from the Sunset Strip to the ocean.
Park City Design + Build created this indoor/outdoor, energy-efficient home for a Danish interior designer and her family.