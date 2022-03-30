The home's bright blue front entrance and white trim pops against its sleek dark facade.
The main wooden entrance pops against the home's sleek, all-black exterior.
The main bathroom features a soaking tub, Hansgrohe faucets, and bathroom tiles from Heath Ceramics and American Universal Penny.
The faucet is by Brizo, and the sink is from Kräus. The backsplash is a handmade white ceramic tile that lends some organic irregularity to the scheme.
The lighting, tile, and drawer pulls all feature a circular form that was inspired by the home's curves.
Local cabinetmaker Peter Pomerantz made the custom, white oak cabinetry and Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated the steel hood. “It’s about lines and shadows; no hardware,” Herrmann says.
The original living space held on to the copper fireplace that Warneke built in 1952.
The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
The best kitchen remodels simplify an owner’s life and make efficient use of every available square inch.
“Guests are received and welcomed in the kitchen,” she adds. “As everyone knows, no matter how small a kitchen happens to be, people always end up hanging out in there during parties.”
The kitchen features its original built-in clock; a Michael Graves Alessi kettle stands on the range.
A custom vanity separates the sleeping area from the luxurious en suite bath, which includes a freestanding tub and a walk-in shower with a heated floor.
Pam and Frank recently tasked Light and Air Architecture with remodeling this loft in New York City to get better natural light. “That’s exactly what we were looking for, is light and air,” says Frank.