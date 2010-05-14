Britain's Mid-Century Female Designers

Of the iconic women designers working in the mid-20th century, the two most often recognized—and adored—are Ray Eames and Lucienne Day (the female halves of two of the best-known creative couples of the era). While Eames won our hearts with her inventive furniture designs, Day brought modernism to the masses via her woven textile designs. On Saturday, May 15, the Textile Museum in Washington, DC, opens a new exhibit featuring the work of Day and two other mid-century British designers—Marian Mahler and Jacqueline Groad—titled Art by the Yard: Women Design Mid-Century Britain. The show is on display through September 12 and here we present a slideshow of 20 textiles from the exhibition.