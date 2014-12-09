Bright Kitchen Remodel Contrasts Bright White and Dark Wood

By adding natural light and circulation to Frederic and Sally Pla's existing kitchen, designer Sol Quintana Wagoner achieved a comfortable atmosphere ideal for entertaining house guests.

Well-traveled homeowners Frederic and Sally Pla knew they wanted their Encinitas, California space to be a reflection of their unique lifestyle and a spa-like retreat for their frequent houseguests. The couple, who live with their son and a giant golden doodle named Leo, chose to partner with Sol Quintana Wagoner, an Argentinian-born designer for Jackson Design and Remodeling, to help them remodel their existing kitchen. The collaboration resulted in an open-plan kitchen that incorporates the couple's worldly style style into a spacious, well-lit space. The kitchen’s new windows and glass doors reflect off white walls, countertops, and cabinetry, making light and circulation the main event, while accents of rosewood and Brazilian cherry add visual interest. The dark rosewood ceiling beams help connect the kitchen to an adjoining dining and living space.