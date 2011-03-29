Bridging Old & New in Indonesia

The specter of one's grown child moving back home doesn't excite all parents, but in Surakarta, in the Central Java Province of Indonesia, one couple took the homecoming as an opportunity to double their existing house. Thanks to the thoughtful work by architect Arie Wibowo, the original 1,100-square-foot Dutch colonial (now housing their son) has a slick new appendage: a 1,300-square-foot modern addition with a master bedroom and private living room for the parents. The two buildings are connected by a bridge and a breezeway that also acts as a carport where the father—a motorbike enthusiast and racer—parks his bikes. Photos by Deny Wibowo and Pandji Vasco.