Collection by
Linda Foster
Bridge
View
6
Photos
The home is clad in corrugated Cor-ten steel siding selected for its durability and ability to blend the home into its natural surroundings over time.
Located two hours north of Boston, the Rocky Brook weeHouse is carved out of the grade of a steep creekside lot.
A see-through entry hall joins the living areas with a bedroom wing.
A covered bridge leads from the carport to the house, offering a glimpse of the wooden interiors to come.
The house perches on a hill in River Heights, a neighborhood on the edge of Iowa City.
