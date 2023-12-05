Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
A tiled niche sports cutting boards from the local Steelwood Design.
An integrated bench with a slat wall makes for a natural seat at the top of the stairs.
Now, the kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the floor plan and with the exterior via the large sliding doors. "It's really at the center of the pinwheel of circulation," says Cuddington. Construction-grade fir plywood cabinetry with cut-out handles is topped with a Caesarstone counter. The stools are from Hay.
The thrill of a home renovation can quickly be diminished by unforeseen circumstances, stretched budgets, and other unexpected issues. The good news is that most of the time these problems can be mitigated, if not avoided entirely, by keeping an eye out for warning signals. Read on as we go through essential home renovation tips to consider before kicking off your own revamp.
"The first thing you like is often the thing you should choose," says Nadine. "I ordered hundreds of tile samples for the bathroom, and I went with the first one I liked. The same with paint samples. I’ve tested every neutral shade out there, and it’s always the first one or two that I go with. Don’t overcomplicate things, and trust your instincts."
One of the biggest challenges of the project was just finding solid ground to build upon. “We just dug and dug, nearly five meters down. It looked like an area of war,” says Gylfir.
The new house has five exits, including the huge sliding door from the living room to the open space where the hot tub waits. Even the bathroom has a door to the outside.
The ceiling lights are Wever and Ducré.
Plywood panels reach up to the high ceilings in every room.
Timber slats line the ceiling, matching the wood tone of the floor and walls.
The sleeping loft can also be used as an additional seating area or workspace.
The oak countertops in the kitchen are the same as the flooring.
