Collection by Sara Ost
Breathtaking Glass Homes with a View
A wide expanse of glass is a classic hallmark of modern architecture, and with good reason: Walls and windows that blur the boundaries of indoor and outdoor spaces by employing glass create feelings of freedom and lightness, connect us to nature, and capture breathtaking views. To that end, we've pulled together a selection of stunning homes that are defined as much by the views their designs afford as the architectural elements themselves.