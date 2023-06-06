The dining area, which is just off the kitchen, features a built-in banquette.
The banquette is a blue high-performance velvet by Maharam.
As a practicing architect for over 30 years, Scott looked to his network to help take on the project and, to an extent, mitigate the budget. “I’ve described this house as less of a construction project, and more of an Amish barn raising.”
The dining nook in the kitchen is a favorite hangout spot, as is the nearby patio, which has teak furniture from Neighbor and opens onto a garden designed by Aly Rae Hanson.
The former laundry space was refashioned into a windowside booth, its built-in shelves, walls and ceilings painted red. It's become popular with kids and visitors.