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Collection by ArtsyLadyDoc

Brazil

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On the top floor, the stair culminates at an office that looks out over the terrace. The shelving and cabinetry were designed by Arkitito.
On the top floor, the stair culminates at an office that looks out over the terrace. The shelving and cabinetry were designed by Arkitito.
Separated by sliding doors with startling red frames, a pair of kitchens feature almost matching hoods for the indoor range and the outdoor grill. The polka-dot garden bench was designed by Estúdio Rôza with tile from Atelier Leopardi.
Separated by sliding doors with startling red frames, a pair of kitchens feature almost matching hoods for the indoor range and the outdoor grill. The polka-dot garden bench was designed by Estúdio Rôza with tile from Atelier Leopardi.
The polished concrete floor inside gives way to a brick patio and a garden behind the house. Two embaúba trees grow up the atrium from indoor beds in the living room. The Atibaia counter stools and Eclipse dining table are from Casa Paulo Alves. The Tiza chairs are from Del Portillo. The C11 white sofa by Marcus Ferreira is from Carbono, and the metal-framed lounge chairs are from Paulo Mendes da Rocha. The metal planter is from AMP. The kitchen cabinetry was designed by Arkitito.
The polished concrete floor inside gives way to a brick patio and a garden behind the house. Two embaúba trees grow up the atrium from indoor beds in the living room. The Atibaia counter stools and Eclipse dining table are from Casa Paulo Alves. The Tiza chairs are from Del Portillo. The C11 white sofa by Marcus Ferreira is from Carbono, and the metal-framed lounge chairs are from Paulo Mendes da Rocha. The metal planter is from AMP. The kitchen cabinetry was designed by Arkitito.
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
designed by Estúdio Minke
Built for a scholar, Casa Biblioteca is a sanctuary for reading, stargazing, and enjoying a cigar or two. Floor-to-ceiling glass allows light to freely flood the interior and illuminate its jewel-like structure.
Built for a scholar, Casa Biblioteca is a sanctuary for reading, stargazing, and enjoying a cigar or two. Floor-to-ceiling glass allows light to freely flood the interior and illuminate its jewel-like structure.