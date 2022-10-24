After: Terrazzo tile creates a spalike atmosphere in the primary bathroom.
After: A breakfast nook in the kitchen includes a built-in unfinished wood bench that matches the new Loewen windows.
After: To camoflauge ceiling soffits that hide upstairs plumbing, a set of bookcases was installed at one end of the living room.
After: Inspired by the Murano light fixture hanging over the table, the architects opted for custom-patterned ceiling millwork in the dining room.
After: The U-shaped kitchen has MDF cabinetry and shelving, and two sinks allow the homeowners to undergo multiple tasks at once (washing vegetables, thawing frozen items, filling pots). A light well over the open shelving helps brighten the room.
In the kitchen, custom white cabinetry creates a neutral palette, along with Calacatta marble counters and backsplash. The kitchen island is custom made from white oak, and appliances are from Thermador and Fisher & Paykel.
The floors are a handmade ceramic tile and the vanity is covered in micro-cement, with a stone vessel basin.
The black chair is an Urbanology design.
A built-in bench was added to one side.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.