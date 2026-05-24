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Collection by Sarah Johnston

bookshelves

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To keep costs down, Chelsea and her husband furnished much of the ADU with pieces they already had. The sofa is by Burrow, the rug is from Target, the coffee table and wall lamp are both from her grandparents. The chair and credenza are vintage. She made the plant stand out of leftover parts from her dad’s workshop. A heat pump from Mitsubishi, plus a tightly insulated envelope, keep the ADU warm in the colder months.
To keep costs down, Chelsea and her husband furnished much of the ADU with pieces they already had. The sofa is by Burrow, the rug is from Target, the coffee table and wall lamp are both from her grandparents. The chair and credenza are vintage. She made the plant stand out of leftover parts from her dad’s workshop. A heat pump from Mitsubishi, plus a tightly insulated envelope, keep the ADU warm in the colder months.
The living area doubles as a showroom for Isaac and Sydney’s new studio, Granada Form. A Slice table is surrounded by Boston chairs by Chilton, and behind them is a Peg shelving system. The Mori pendants are by RBW.
The living area doubles as a showroom for Isaac and Sydney’s new studio, Granada Form. A Slice table is surrounded by Boston chairs by Chilton, and behind them is a Peg shelving system. The Mori pendants are by RBW.