To keep costs down, Chelsea and her husband furnished much of the ADU with pieces they already had. The sofa is by Burrow, the rug is from Target, the coffee table and wall lamp are both from her grandparents. The chair and credenza are vintage. She made the plant stand out of leftover parts from her dad’s workshop. A heat pump from Mitsubishi, plus a tightly insulated envelope, keep the ADU warm in the colder months.