Book Designs by Atelier Dyakova

London-based Russian graphic designer Sonya Dyakova is making us rethink the notion of judging a book by its cover. After studying in San Francisco, the typography specialist moved to London to work for interdisciplinary graphic designer Vince Frost and Kerr | Noble, before joining visual art book publisher, Phaidon Press, in 2005 as design director. She now runs her own multidisciplinary studio, Atelier Dyakova, where she consistently churns out designs that are "strongly rooted in conceptual and tactile details, as well as typographic experimentation." Dyakova is also the art director of contemporary art and culture magazine, frieze (re-designed in May 2012) and Frieze Masters magazine. Dyakova is currently working on a catalogue raisonné for Ron Mueck to coincide with his new show at the Cartier Foundation in Paris and come late April, will host a 5-day workshop at the Ecole cantonale d'art de Lausanne for graphic design students. Click through to see a bevy of picks from Atelier Dyakova's portfolio.