Bonfire Checklist

Bonfires are often the backdrop to the best kind of summer memories, whether in a mountainous landscape with pine forests or on a secluded beach where the only sounds come from the waves and seagulls. For this summer, make sure you are ready to create some moments you’ll remember a lifetime by setting up the perfect bonfire. We have prepared a handy checklist that covers all the basics, from stormproof matches to marshmallow skewers and comfortable blankets. All you’ll have to do is sit back and enjoy the warmth of the crackling fire with your loved ones.