SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Cally Quist

Boho

View 7 Photos
The sprawling property comes with hundreds of olive, avocado, and citrus trees, a detached guesthouse, and a charming chicken coop.
The sprawling property comes with hundreds of olive, avocado, and citrus trees, a detached guesthouse, and a charming chicken coop.
The shape of the Perch fits neatly within the the city’s setback tent. The structure’s Cor-Ten steel skin plays off the wood siding of the existing bungalow.
The shape of the Perch fits neatly within the the city’s setback tent. The structure’s Cor-Ten steel skin plays off the wood siding of the existing bungalow.
Before: In the first remodel, a substantial kitchen island offers more prep space, and the finishes were chosen to appeal to the average buyer. "It wasn’t so much a matter of designing the kitchen of my dreams as it was an attempt to create a kitchen that would help sell the house," says Brit.
Before: In the first remodel, a substantial kitchen island offers more prep space, and the finishes were chosen to appeal to the average buyer. "It wasn’t so much a matter of designing the kitchen of my dreams as it was an attempt to create a kitchen that would help sell the house," says Brit.
"When we started out, Casey wasn’t married and wasn’t dating anyone," says architect Arthur Furman. "So the original project brief was less about bedrooms and bathrooms, and more about the character of the home. Specifically, the shape. Casey had an image in his mind of a house he had photographed early in his career in a wooded area of Maine. The house was a basic shape—as one would draw as a child—just a box with a gabled roof." The home's simple gabled shape is emphasized by the use of burnished stucco on all sides.
"When we started out, Casey wasn’t married and wasn’t dating anyone," says architect Arthur Furman. "So the original project brief was less about bedrooms and bathrooms, and more about the character of the home. Specifically, the shape. Casey had an image in his mind of a house he had photographed early in his career in a wooded area of Maine. The house was a basic shape—as one would draw as a child—just a box with a gabled roof." The home's simple gabled shape is emphasized by the use of burnished stucco on all sides.
It took four years for DeWit and his family to build this property, which was constructed from repurposed materials found on the land.
It took four years for DeWit and his family to build this property, which was constructed from repurposed materials found on the land.
Hallway
Hallway