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Collection by Ute Linck-Borys

Bodenbeläge

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The Black Supermat U190 flooring is from Falquon GmbH.
The Black Supermat U190 flooring is from Falquon GmbH.
In the front room, a painting by local artist Jorge Patrón LeDoux hangs above a wooden bookcase designed by Marc. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The space also serves as Marc and John’s office.</span>
The space also serves as Marc and John’s office.
The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.