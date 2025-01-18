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u
Collection by
Ute Linck-Borys
Bodenbeläge
View
6
Photos
The Black Supermat U190 flooring is from Falquon GmbH.
The space also serves as Marc and John’s office.
The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
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