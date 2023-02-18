Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
i
Collection by
iwan
Boden Garten
View
5
Photos
On the covered terrace, homeowner Gillian Wynn paired a daybed made of recycled plastic with a gamelatron sculpture by Aaron Taylor Kuffner.
The geometric addition, with its cedar rain screen, is joined at the hip with the more traditional residence.
Outdoor furniture from Frontgate sits on the dining terrace off the kitchen, whose sliders enable gatherings to move indoors and out.
Share