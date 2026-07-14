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Collection by Richard Hokin

boathouse

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Architecture in Formation gave a shingle-style ’90s home a well-needed refresh by reworking the layout, updating the material palette, and adding bold pops of color.
Architecture in Formation gave a shingle-style ’90s home a well-needed refresh by reworking the layout, updating the material palette, and adding bold pops of color.