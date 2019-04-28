21 Essential Blu Dot Designs For the Stylish Modern Home

From the ingenious, flat-pack design of the Real Good Chair to the flexibility of the Hecks Leather Ottoman, these offerings from Minneapolis-based Blu Dot are functional, playful, and easy on the eyes. Shop these picks that are sure to bring comfort and style into the home.
Blu Dot is a Minneapolis-based designer and maker of modern home furnishings. Founders and college friends, John Christakos and Maurice Blanks were unable to find accessible, modern furniture as they furnished their first homes and decided to found Blu Dot to meet that need. They've been designing things they love in Minneapolis every day since. www.bludot.com